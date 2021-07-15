FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FTS International Inc. provider of hydraulic fracturing service primarily in North America. The company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production, companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations. FTS International Inc. is based in Cisco, Texas. “

NYSE:FTSI opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82. FTS International has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $30.09.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). FTS International had a negative net margin of 16.40% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FTS International will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International in the first quarter worth approximately $707,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FTS International by 352.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 106,499 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,125,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FTS International by 619,818.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 99,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International in the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company's services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States.

