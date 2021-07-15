FTX Token (FTT) Trading Down 7.3% This Week

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 15th. One FTX Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $26.54 or 0.00083506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FTX Token has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. FTX Token has a total market cap of $2.50 billion and approximately $101.98 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00050546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015296 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.44 or 0.00853987 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

