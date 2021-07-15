Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) Short Interest Down 99.6% in June

Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 243,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FFRMF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 57,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,030. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04. Future Farm Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.14.

Future Farm Technologies Company Profile

Future Farm Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in indoor plant growth technology; and production of wholesale and retail cannabis products in North America. The company manufactures and distributes LED lighting bulbs, fixtures, lamps, retrofits, and other products for the commercial and residential applications through its Website, LEDCanada.com; and packaging for LED light engine through COBGrowlights.com.

