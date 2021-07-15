Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) Short Interest Down 99.6% in June

Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 243,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FFRMF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 57,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,030. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04. Future Farm Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.14.
Future Farm Technologies Company Profile
