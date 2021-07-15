FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61. FVCBankcorp has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVCB. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 55.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 75.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FVCBankcorp (FVCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.