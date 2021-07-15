FY2021 Earnings Forecast for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Greenbrier Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Greenbrier Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $43.33 on Thursday. The Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 159.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.57.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $450.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.44 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 1,274.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William A. Furman acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 562,518 shares in the company, valued at $24,666,414.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 10,000 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 572,518 shares in the company, valued at $27,595,367.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.43%.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

