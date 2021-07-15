FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Olin Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Olin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $6.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.69. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

OLN opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.71. Olin has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $324,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,529.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 464,241 shares of company stock worth $19,850,803. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Olin by 117.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

