FY2022 EPS Estimates for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of FUJIFILM in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $3.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FUJIFILM’s FY2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

FUJIY stock opened at $73.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. FUJIFILM has a 1 year low of $42.26 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.12.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 8.28%.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

