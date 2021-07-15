FY2025 EPS Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Cut by Analyst

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Wedbush dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.30 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.79.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.39) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $120.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.11. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $57.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.