Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires New Stake in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PMGMU. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $249,000.

Shares of PMGMU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.96.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

