Gabelli Funds LLC Buys New Stake in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,500,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,000,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS MBTCU opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17. Nocturne Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

