Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases New Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 718.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 26.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.40. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. The firm’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLUG. Truist Financial lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.74.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

