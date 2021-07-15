Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 24,600 Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,778,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTNB opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11. Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

