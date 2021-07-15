Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 3,200 Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Comerica by 69.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.98.

CMA stock opened at $68.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.37. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.46 and a 12-month high of $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

