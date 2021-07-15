Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Major Shareholder Sells $39,100.00 in Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $39,100.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund L.P. 10X also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Fund L.P. 10X sold 27,500 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $109,175.00.

NASDAQ:GALT opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GALT. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

