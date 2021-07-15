Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Galiano Gold Inc. provides mining services. It principally explores and develops gold fields. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana , West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. Galiano Gold Inc., formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc., is based in VANCOUVER. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on GAU. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.90 to $2.80 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Desjardins lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.70 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.94.

Shares of GAU opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Galiano Gold will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 289.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 44,371 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Galiano Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Galiano Gold by 657.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 481,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Galiano Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

