Game.com (GTC) One Day Volume Hits $137,768.00

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Game.com coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Game.com has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $137,768.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Game.com has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00050292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015539 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $271.23 or 0.00856632 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Game.com Coin Profile

GTC is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com . The official website for Game.com is game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Game.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

