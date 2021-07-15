GAMEE Hits Market Capitalization of $4.98 Million (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One GAMEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC on major exchanges. GAMEE has a market cap of $4.98 million and approximately $781,720.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 30% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00041661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00115626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00147764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,690.45 or 1.00087618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.33 or 0.01005377 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,976,325 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

