Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) CEO Olivier Rabiller Acquires 40,000 Shares

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) CEO Olivier Rabiller purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $236,400.00.

Olivier Rabiller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Olivier Rabiller purchased 100 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.24 per share, for a total transaction of $624.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Olivier Rabiller bought 1,700 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $9,945.00.

GTX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 528 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,937. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $554.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Garrett Motion had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Garrett Motion stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. It also provides automotive software solutions, such as automotive cybersecurity solutions, which include intrusion detection and prevention system (IDPS) and firewall, security operations center tools; integrated vehicle health management solutions; and vehicle diagnostic and prognostic solutions.

