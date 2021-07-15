GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) CFO Spiro Kevin Sakiris Acquires 10,000 Shares

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) CFO Spiro Kevin Sakiris bought 10,000 shares of GBS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $30,700.00.
GBS stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54. GBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $14.24.
GBS (NYSE:GBS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.
GBS Company Profile
GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.
