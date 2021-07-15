GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) CFO Spiro Kevin Sakiris Acquires 10,000 Shares

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) CFO Spiro Kevin Sakiris bought 10,000 shares of GBS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $30,700.00.

GBS stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54. GBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $14.24.

GBS (NYSE:GBS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GBS stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of GBS at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

