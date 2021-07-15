GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

GDIFF stock remained flat at $$45.47 during midday trading on Thursday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.49. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

