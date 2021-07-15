Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Up 165.6% in June

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 165.6% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geely Automobile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of Geely Automobile stock opened at $63.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Geely Automobile has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $88.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. Geely Automobile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

