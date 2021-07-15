Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI reduced its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 46.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 301,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 262,159 shares during the period. Generac comprises approximately 1.4% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Generac were worth $98,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Generac by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $1,137,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $3,108,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $438.18. 3,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,458. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.23 and a 52 week high of $452.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.06. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million. Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.20.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,093 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,690. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

