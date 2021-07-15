General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 82.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,588 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.1% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 68,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 41.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,286,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,025,000 after purchasing an additional 672,634 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 18.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,041,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $171,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

General Electric stock opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $14.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

