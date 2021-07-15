GenesisX Reaches Market Cap of $70,664.55 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 15th. During the last week, GenesisX has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $70,664.55 and $19.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00010255 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,721,584 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

