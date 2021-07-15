Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 66,558 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 190,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $11,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CENT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 38.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENT opened at $51.61 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $62.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.80.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CENT. Truist upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

In related news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $642,252.45. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $33,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,805.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,128. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

