Geode Capital Management LLC Has $10.80 Million Holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 465,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $10,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sterling Construction by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,292,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,173,000 after buying an additional 224,571 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 690,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 171,944 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 46.1% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,285,000 after purchasing an additional 167,162 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 52.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 527,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 180,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 40.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 148,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Sterling Construction stock opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $621.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 3.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

