Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Altabancorp worth $11,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALTA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,706,000 after purchasing an additional 95,779 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altabancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 990,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,648,000 after buying an additional 16,964 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Altabancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Altabancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 488,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,525,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altabancorp by 17.3% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 16,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ALTA shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:ALTA opened at $41.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.95. Altabancorp has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $47.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.02.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $28.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altabancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.20%.

Altabancorp Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

