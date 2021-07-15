Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $96.10

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.10 and last traded at $95.43, with a volume of 94752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on GVDNY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 price objective on Givaudan and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.02.

Get Givaudan alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.16.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.