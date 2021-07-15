Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Gladstone Capital’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 95.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD opened at $11.45 on Thursday. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $385.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 110.80% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.19 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLAD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

