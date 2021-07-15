Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Gladstone Capital’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 95.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

GLAD stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $11.96.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.19 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 110.80% and a return on equity of 10.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

