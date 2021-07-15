Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,465,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 89,685 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.17% of Glaukos worth $123,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Glaukos by 566.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000.

Get Glaukos alerts:

GKOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $57.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $99.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.15.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $411,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.