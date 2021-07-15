Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:SNSR) Shares Down 0.4%

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:SNSR)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.04 and last traded at $36.06. Approximately 37,058 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 87,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.19.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.79.

