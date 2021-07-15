Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.58% of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPFF. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 310.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 115.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

SPFF opened at $12.03 on Thursday. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $12.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98.

