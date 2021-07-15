Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Update

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,700 shares, an increase of 227.6% from the June 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. SageGuard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $440,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EDOC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,421. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.58. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $23.04.

