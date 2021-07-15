Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Get Globe Life alerts:

In other Globe Life news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $2,534,160.00. Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $1,751,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,779.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,705,415. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Globe Life by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $93.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $73.53 and a 12-month high of $108.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.