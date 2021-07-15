Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the June 15th total of 869,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 406,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other Globe Life news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $1,751,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,810,779.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $534,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,904.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,500 shares of company stock worth $21,705,415. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 34.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 30.2% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,243,000 after buying an additional 19,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after buying an additional 48,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GL traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.49. 270,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,788. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $73.53 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

