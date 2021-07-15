Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 876,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,327,000 after buying an additional 44,932 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $451,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,220,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,859. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $87.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.