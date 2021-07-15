Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 10,649 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Alleghany worth $30,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alleghany by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $665.75 on Thursday. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $486.49 and a 12-month high of $737.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $693.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 51.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

