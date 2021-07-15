Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 282,541 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,674,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,541 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.70% of American Well worth $29,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMWL. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,204,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,327,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Well by 293.4% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,967,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,179,000 after buying an additional 1,467,447 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,156,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,868,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,455,000 after purchasing an additional 926,279 shares during the period. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jason Medeiros sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $125,631.00. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,340,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 628,225 shares of company stock valued at $9,886,673 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

American Well stock opened at $10.99 on Thursday. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMWL shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. American Well has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.94.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

