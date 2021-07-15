Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,713 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.15% of Brady worth $32,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brady by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,644,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,578,000 after buying an additional 274,618 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Brady by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,230,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,611,000 after buying an additional 799,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Brady by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,542,000 after buying an additional 174,677 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Brady by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,183,000 after buying an additional 616,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brady in the fourth quarter valued at $45,466,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BRC. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $53.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.13 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Brady’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

