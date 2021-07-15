Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $31,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. NWI Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,795,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 81.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 53,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 23,898 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 233.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 75,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $567,532.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,646 shares of company stock worth $3,073,410 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ST opened at $56.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.14. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet cut Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

