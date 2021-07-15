Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $29.08 Million Stock Holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,674,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282,541 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.70% of American Well worth $29,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,204,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,327,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in American Well by 293.4% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,967,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,447 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Well in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,156,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in American Well by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,868,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,455,000 after acquiring an additional 926,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,340,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Medeiros sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $125,631.00. Insiders have sold a total of 628,225 shares of company stock valued at $9,886,673 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

American Well stock opened at $10.99 on Thursday. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

