Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 103,456 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 23.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 328,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,456 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $30,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGLN opened at $94.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.29. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.35 and a 12-month high of $95.43.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

