Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub Acquires 10,000 Shares

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00.

Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $79,550.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $76,550.00.

GBDC stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

