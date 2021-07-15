Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “

GRCL opened at $11.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $760.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39. The company has a current ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.34. Gracell Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRCL. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $45,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $265,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $596,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $636,000. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $770,000. 30.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

