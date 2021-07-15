Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Shares Gap Down to $11.32

Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.32, but opened at $10.96. Gracell Biotechnologies shares last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 2,016 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gracell Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.38 and a quick ratio of 18.38. The stock has a market cap of $739.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,427,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,454,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,714,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,340,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,287,000. 30.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

