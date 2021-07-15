Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Construction Inc. is one of the nation’s largest infrastructure contractors and construction materials producers. Granite specializes in complex infrastructure projects, including transportation, industrial and federal contracting, and is a proven leader in alternative procurement project delivery. Granite is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honoured as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for eight consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. “

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded Granite Construction from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

GVA opened at $38.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.55. Granite Construction has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $669.91 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Granite Construction will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GVA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter worth $92,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

