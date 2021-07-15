Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,270 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $70,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 6.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 4.4% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 3.1% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.35.

Shares of DG stock opened at $220.89 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $2,049,894.00. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

