Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 91.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,059,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,931,911 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $97,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,954,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,761,904,000 after buying an additional 714,939 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,331,481,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,896,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,524,000 after buying an additional 597,819 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,476,000 after buying an additional 1,343,923 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,548,000 after acquiring an additional 892,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. Scotiabank increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.11.

RY stock opened at $102.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $146.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $67.78 and a 1 year high of $104.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.18.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.8915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

