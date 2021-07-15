Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 125,510 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 953,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 125,510 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $74,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $19,261,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $89.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.73. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.59 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $108.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,535,104.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,409.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 496,570 shares of company stock worth $39,649,712. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

